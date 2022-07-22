New Hampshire -- Swenson Stone Consultants, a global leader in stone consulting and supply to architects and building owners, is pleased to announce the hiring of Edward Eglin as vice president and director of business development. With 22 years of experience in architecture and construction, Eglin brings his extensive industry knowledge, experience and relationships to the company.

In this new role, Eglin will foster and expand Swenson’s network of clients and collaborators, which includes industry-leading architects, developers and construction professionals around the world. Eglin will play a pivotal role in building professional relationships while positioning the company for further growth.

“I’ve known and worked with Ed Eglin for many years, having collaborated with him on several important and technically-demanding stone projects in New York City,” said Malcolm Swenson, president and managing principal. “His background will bring a fresh perspective to our team, and his attention to detail and in-depth knowledge of construction will be assets to the Company.”

Educated and trained as an architect, (Princeton University A.B. 1992, Harvard University M.Arch 1999), Eglin’s knowledge of design and architecture, combined with his project management experience in New York City and nationally has allowed him to develop a keen understanding of industry needs.

“My career has included a broad range of experiences in the design and construction industry,” said Eglin. “Most recently, through the experience of working on a series of projects with Malcolm and his team, I’ve been fortunate to develop a keen interest in all aspects of stone construction, from quarrying to installation and restoration. I’m very excited to have this opportunity to work with, and learn from, this company of dedicated and experienced professionals.”