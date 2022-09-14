LIVONIA, MI -- Virginia Tile Company (“VTC”) has announced that Dana Kropke has been appointed as the new vice president of commercial and national account sales. As part of her responsibilities, Dana will oversee the development and execution of sales strategies for new and existing, multi-regional commercial and national strategic markets, products and channels. In addition, she will manage Virginia Tile’s growing team of commercial and national account sales professionals and collaborate with other departments to ensure all targets are met.

Dana comes to Virginia Tile as an experienced business leader with success driving strategic growth in the design, construction and building materials industries. She has a track record of transforming underachieving sales territories into highly profitable business enterprises, and she excels at new business development, communication and collaboration. “I am thrilled to be joining Virginia Tile,” said Dana. “I am confident that my experience has prepared me to help Virginia Tile continue its strong growth trajectory. I believe having the proper attitude is half the battle to success – everything needed to win is within yourself and your way of thinking.”

“We are excited to have Dana joining our team.” said CEO Sunil Palakodati. “She is a true leader, with the sales skillset to match. Her impressive career, passion for the industry and strong values will fit in perfectly at Virginia Tile. Dana will help shape Virginia Tile’s go-forward strategies into new markets and new and existing customer segments.”

Prior to joining VTC, Dana served as senior vice president of sales for Consolidated Flooring of Chicago where she designed annual sales strategies, managed an annual budget and successfully executed a marketing rebrand. Dana has also held leadership positions with Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills as well board roles at the Cavalry Barracks. Dana is a graduate of the University of Illinois where she earned her BSA in Architectural Studies.