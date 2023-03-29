SECAUCUS, NJ - Artistic Tile welcomes Robert Rivera as vice president of slab operations, a newly created position to oversee the rapidly growing division of the luxury tile & stone brand. With over 20 years of experience in operations, management, sales and logistics in the natural stone industry, Robert has an established reputation as a reliable resource with fabricators, designers, builders and architects.

With a proven record of expanding slab businesses, Robert expertly demonstrates his ability to drive sales by managing efficient teams, streamlining operations and implementing inventory management. Prior to his current role, Robert successfully managed the slab department at Walker Zanger in Port Chester, NY. His responsibilities included leading the sales and warehouse staff, enforcing safety protocols and team training.

At Artistic Tile, the new vice president of slab operations is keen to further the sale of slabs by leveraging his skills and developing innovative strategies that guarantee success. “It’s an honor to be a part of the Artistic Tile team and the great people that work here,” Robert says. “For many years in the industry, I knew Artistic Tile was a luxury brand, but when I came to visit and saw all of the beautiful materials I fell in love.”