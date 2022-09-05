Louisville, KY -- Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc., (“Louisville Tile”), has announced the appointment of Robbie Barajas as the firm’s new vice president of logistics.

Barajas comes to Louisville Tile from J&P Cycles, where for five years he functioned as director of distribution. Prior to that, for 15 years he was logistics center manager at Caterpillar/Neovia Logistics.

“I am excited to join a family-owned business with top level talent, in a collaborative environment,” stated Barajas. “The firm’s strong strategic focus combined with highly professional leadership are all ingredients making for a great place to work! I’m extremely happy to be included in the Louisville Tile team.”

Matthew Saltzman, chief executive officer of Louisville Tile added, “We are changing the way distribution is done in our industry, and to do so we are hiring the very best people. Logistics is the backbone of distribution, and we are extremely fortunate to have someone as talented and experienced as Robbie join our team. With Robbie, our ability to scale and grow has accelerated tremendously.”

Robbie Barajas may be reached at RBarajas@Louisville-tile.com.