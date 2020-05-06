ICG Appoints Kevin Yeh as Vice President of Sales

CHICAGO, IL –The Ignite Consulting Group (ICG) has announced Kevin Yeh as Vice President of Sales, leading their proprietary Hot Sauce countertop selling software efforts. Kevin joins ICG after spending three years at Laser Products Industries where he served as Director of Sales and Marketing. Additionally, Kevin has spent the bulk of his career in the building products industry working with brands including James Hardie, RIDGID, IRWIN, and LiftMaster.

“I’m excited to join Geoffrey, Bill, and the rest of the ICG team in getting the Hot Sauce countertop selling software into the hands of countertop fabricators everywhere.” said Yeh. “I was fortunate to sit in on a few Hot Sauce calls before taking the role and was amazed to hear the incremental profits users were able to generate for their businesses, many well into the 6-digits! In addition, I love that Hot Sauce gets everyone in the selling chain involved including templators and office staff. I have known Geoffrey and Bill for several years now and look forward to partnering with them to service and grow the countertop industry, utilizing the Hot Sauce countertop selling software.”

“We’re excited to have someone of Kevin’s caliber and existing countertop industry experience join our team.” said Gran, Co-Founder and Owner of ICG. “Having spent the past three years with Kevin at industry and partner events, we were thrilled to bring Kevin on to lead our sales initiatives and believe he will bring immediate awareness and impact to our team. Kevin will be focused on growing our base of users with Hot Sauce and demonstrating how the software can immediately deliver profits straight to the bottom line for fabricators. He understands that incremental sales to an existing Customer, is the fastest way to grow a company’s profit and he is passionate about sharing that story.”

To learn more and set up a no-commitment Hot Sauce countertop selling software demo, visit HotSauceYourTops.com, or e-mail Kevin at kevin@ignite-consulting.net