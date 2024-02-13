MISSISSAUGA, ON --Andrew Gladstone joined M-D Canada in June of 2022 with the responsibility of vice president of sales, retail channel and is now poised to take over as the sales leader for the entire Canadian business, both retail and professional sales channels.

Andrew has extensive experience working in both the United States and Canada with a career now in its 25th year. His background is varied and includes progressive roles in the food, hardware, home and garden industries eventually leading him to the role at M-D Canada. He has proven abilities to hire and develop successful sales organizations and lead those organizations to effectively increase sales and profitability throughout his career. His commitment to life-long learning is evidenced by his efforts to complete his EMBA while also carrying out his duties at work and at home.

“The main reasons for my coming to M-D, is that the company focuses on delivering exceptional customer delight through a collaborative team-based approach, continuous learning, and adapting meaningful innovation in all areas of the business,” states Andrew Gladstone.

Andrew works from the company’s main sales and marketing location in Milton, Ontario which puts him only minutes away from Pearson Airport so that he can spend his time traveling with his sales team, meeting customers and helping M-D and its customer base achieve mutual success.

“Andrew has held several high-level positions throughout his career that have given him a broad-based view and understanding of best practices when it comes to sales & business management. His exposure to sales, accounting and advanced business practices will serve him well as he takes on this new challenge,” says Joe Comitale, president of M-D Canada and executive vice president of M-D Building Products. “We are fortunate to have someone like Andrew on our team and with his strong leadership and integrity. We look forward to his positive contributions and successful future ahead for the M-D Team and our customers.”