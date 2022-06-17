M-D Canada, a division of M-D Building Products, announced that Andrew Gladstone joined the organization as vice president of sales for the retail channel effective June 6, 2022. He will oversee the management of all sales functions for the retail and consumer segments of the Canadian Strategic Business Unit.

Gladstone joins M-D Canada from Onward Manufacturing, where he most recently served as vice president of sales. Prior to that, Gladstone worked with MTD Products supporting the Canadian mass retail team.

“The goal for M-D Canada and all of M-D’s SBUs is to aggressively grow our businesses and make sure that we build a sustainable, long-term business model that can adapt to the changing markets and the new business environments we work in,” said Joe Comitale, president, M-D Canada and M-D Pro. “The addition of Andrew Gladstone as the vice president of sales, retail channel, is a clear indication of our renewed focus and will us help achieve objectives while providing unparalleled support for our customer partners.”

For more information, visit provaproducts.com.