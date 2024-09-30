Mississauga, ON --M-D Canada, a division of M-D Building Products and parent to the M-D PRO channel brand is a leading name in the manufacturing and marketing of flooring accessories and tile installation products. We are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with renowned contractor and TV personality, Bryan Baeumler. This collaboration aims to educate industry professionals and installers on how installer-friendly PROVA Tile Installation Products can help them avoid costly mistakes, get more done faster and provide the best value for homeowners without compromising project quality.

M-D has long been committed to providing top-of-the-line flooring accessories and tile installation products that meet the highest quality and reliability standards. With an installer-centric design approach, PROVA Tile Installation Products by M-D PRO is dedicated to streamlining installation processes while providing time efficiency and ease of use for the installers.

Bryan Baeumler, known for his expertise in the construction industry and his top-rated shows on HGTV, brings a wealth of knowledge and a trusted voice to this partnership. Together, M-D PRO and Bryan Baeumler will engage with contractors and installers through a series of educational initiatives on social media @mdproproducts.

“Partnering with Bryan Baeumler allows us to connect with installers and contractors on a deeper level”, said Julia Vozza, senior director of marketing, M-D Canada. “His experience and reputation in the industry aligns perfectly with our mission to provide reliable, cost-effective, installer-friendly solutions that deliver exceptional results every time.”

The campaign will focus on several key areas:

Cost Savings: Demonstrating how PROVA Tile Installation Products by M-D PRO can minimize waste and reduce material costs, ultimately leading to significant savings on every project. Increased Efficiency: Showcasing innovative products and tools engineered for installer efficiency that streamline workflow, allowing installers to complete jobs faster without sacrificing project quality. Building a Reliable Reputation: Highlighting the importance of using high-quality products to build trust with clients and secure repeat business through consistent, superior quality, and timely project delivery.

Speaking about the partnership, Bryan Baeumler said, “I’ve been on a mission for the past twenty years to find a reliable solution that has the complete offering, is easy to work with, guarantees the best results, and provides the best value to me and my clients.

My search led me to discover PROVA Tile installation Products and it’s now my go-to preference for waterproofing and building showers, tile underlayment and even tile finishing work.”

Reflecting on his industry experience, Bryan added, “In this business, reputation is everything, and that’s why I have come to rely on PROVA to show up for any job ready to go with all the flexibility and versatility I can provide to my clients.

I’m very excited to announce this partnership with PROVA Tile Installation Products and look forward to educating our fellow industry professionals on all the great things I have learned about PROVA along the way.”

For more information about PROVA Tile Installation Products please visit http://go.mdpro.com/Bryan.