AURORA, CO -- Uzin Utz North America Inc. has appointed Marco Ludwig has as president. Ludwig brings extensive experience in the building materials, lighting and flooring industries, most notably as the former CEO of Schluter Systems North America, where he led the organization through exceptional growth. His proven track record of developing strong customer relationships and driving innovation in the flooring sector positions him well to lead the continued expansion of Uzin Utz North America Inc. within the North American flooring market.

"I am excited to join Uzin Utz North America and look forward to working with our industry partners and colleagues throughout the entire global company to strengthen our market position further and continue delivering exceptional innovation to the industry," said Ludwig. "The company's commitment to innovation, quality and service aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of flooring installers and industry professionals."

Before joining Uzin Utz North America Inc., Ludwig was the managing partner at Metar Capital, where he focused on investments in industrial and manufacturing companies. He holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and Finance from Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University and completed the Certificate of Business Excellence program at Columbia Business School.