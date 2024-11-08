ORANGE, CA – MSI has announced several recent new showroom location openings across the U.S. On November 6, 2024, designers were welcomed to its Baltimore, MD, showroom to get an exclusive first look and connect with their peers. A customer event was also planned for November 7th. Similar openings were held in Denver, CO; Columbus, OH, and Dallas, TX, on the same day.

MSI’s Minneapolis, MN, location has been expanded. An event is scheduled for November 12th where visitors can enjoy refreshments and explore an enhanced space designed to showcase the company’s full range of products.

On November 14th there will be an Open House from 3 to 7 p.m. at MSI’s new Savannah showroom. Visitors are encouraged to come and view the latest surface trends.