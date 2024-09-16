ORANGE, CA – MSI will hold a Grand Opening of its sales and distribution center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will provide an opportunity for visitors to tour the new facility and view the latest collections.

MSI also recently held Open Houses at its locations in Edison, NJ, and Raleigh, NC. These also allowed guests to receive expert advice, as well as special offers, while exploring the design center.

In total, MSI owns and operates 43 sales and distribution centers in the U.S., with an additional three scheduled to open soon. Moreover, the Montreal distribution and sales center is among four in Canada, and the company also has a sales office in Mexico and six international locations in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Turkey and Vietnam.