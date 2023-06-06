LOS ANGELES, CA -- Cambria, the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces and a family-owned company, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Sales and Distribution Center Showroom in Los Angeles, CA. The state-of-the-art facility, conveniently located within 15 miles of downtown LA, marks a significant milestone for the company as it brings its exceptional quartz surfaces closer to the design community of Los Angeles and the fabricator markets in Sun Valley and Anaheim.

Cambria’s 28,000-square-foot facility provides industry professionals and end users with unparalleled access to the most unique and purest quartz surfaces in the marketplace. Featuring an expansive showroom open to the public, the Sales and Distribution Center is a valuable resource for homeowners, building professionals, and interior designers alike. Located at 13102 Imperial Highway, the facility ensures on-demand regional inventory of Cambria’s exceptional American-made quartz slabs.

To commemorate the grand opening, Cambria will be hosting an open house, reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 8th. The event will be attended by Cambria leadership, local business partners, and community members who have supported the company’s growth in the Los Angeles area.

“Our show stopping new facility serves as a remarkable resource for the building and interior design industry, as well as homeowners within the greater LA area,” said Brenda Maher, RVP, Sales and Management. “This is an important market for the company, and I’m thrilled to be able to share our extensive design palette with this community, as well as offer up expert staff who can help ideate and execute on a wide range of design needs and projects.”

Visitors to the showroom will have the opportunity to explore Cambria’s full-size slabs and a library of over one hundred samples, including the recently launched Hailey™, Harlow™, and Brittanicca Gold Cool™ designs, which feature a mix of trendsetting cool and warm tones and striking veining movements that evoke calm and organic forms. All of Cambria’s designs are maintenance free and sustainably produced within a secure supply chain.

The opening of the Los Angeles Sales and Distribution Center marks Cambria’s 22nd location nationwide, joining a network of centers in key markets such as San Francisco, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Orlando, Omaha and Kansas City. In addition, Cambria operates eight inspirational gallery locations. Cambria quartz surfaces are produced in the company’s million square foot slab manufacturing facility located in Le Sueur, MN.