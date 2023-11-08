Cambria™ introduces new Windsor collection to its iconic quartz design palette. The groundbreaking new designs are fueled by Cambria’s proprietary technology and techniques, and transcend the existing palette to further expand its innovative quartz surface collection.

Windsor Brass™: This new addition to the Alloy Collection™ is high gloss with chocolate brown streams that converge along a cool white backdrop. Its translucence and movement are punctuated by hints of brilliant brass. The Windsor Brass alloy accent lightly traces the peaks and valleys of this flowing landscape for visual depth with a glint of glamor.

The new designs can be viewed in full slab format at the sales and distribution center showroom located at I3102 Imperial Highway, Los Angeles and the Cambria Gallery located at 42210 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA.



