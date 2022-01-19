ORANGE, CA -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products, recently announced the groundbreaking of its newest showroom and distribution center located in Kansas City, KS. Construction has started on the brand new 200,000-square-foot facility, which will continue serving residential and commercial markets in and around Kansas. MSI is currently ever-growing residential and commercial markets but with the overwhelming growth, the existing facility will relocate to the new showroom and distribution center to support area demand. The latest facility is scheduled to open during Q1 of 2023.

Mark Chaney, branch leader for MSI Kansas, said, “Throughout the years, we’ve experienced significant success in this market, and I’m pleased to be part of this growth opportunity and excited to build a new facility that will support the local community and the demand of our customers.”

The newest facility, located within Lenexa Logistics Centre North, will welcome trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions for their specific needs. The showroom will feature products developed around lifestyles, trends and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring Q Premium Natural Quartz and Natural Stone; and bestselling products like Arterra Porcelain Pavers.