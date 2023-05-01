MS International, Inc. (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, opens a new showroom and distribution center in the greater Savannah, GA area with a full offering of floor, countertop, mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products. The showroom is located at 1501 Pine Barren Road, Pooler, GA 31322. The brand new 680,000 square-foot space will serve residential and commercial markets in Savannah and beyond. Of all 45 locations nationwide, this facility is MSI’s largest distribution center under a single roof.

With dedicated, well-lit and climate controlled areas, trade professionals and consumers are encouraged to make the best product and design decisions from our vast selection of hard surface materials.

“From retailers and interior designers to contractors and builders, we have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products,“ said Anish Bali, Sales Director for MSI Savannah. “With fully stocked inventory, our customers can source and select the best surfaces for their projects–all under one roof.”

MSI’s Savannah showroom caters to a diverse customer base providing a product lineup that’s developed around trends, lifestyles, and budgets–complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring natural stone and Q Premium Natural Quartz, and best-selling products like Everlife LVF, Arterra Porcelain Pavers and Evergrass Artificial Turf.\

The slab viewing area will include a wide variety of natural stone including granite and marble. With a designated quartz gallery, the industry-leading Q-Premium Natural Quartz collection features over 121 colors in an array of sought-after finishes like matte, concrete, and polished.

Due to the breadth of MSI products, the space is built as a trade resource across various business channels, including residential remodeling, new home construction, and commercial.

"With this new state-of-the-art location, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers throughout the Southeast,” said Cameron Kelsey, Operations Director. “Our dedicated team of local professionals, inventory, and an expansive showroom will offer the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service, and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region."

The Savannah showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday and between, 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, on Saturday. Shipping and receiving hours are the same as our standard office hours. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

To learn more about MSI’s complete product assortment, visit msisurfaces.com.

