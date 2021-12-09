ORANGE, CA -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products, announces the groundbreaking of its newest showroom and distribution center located in Las Vegas, NV. Construction has started on the brand new 163,000-square-foot facility, which will serve residential and commercial markets in Nevada. MSI Las Vegas is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Paul Urbanczyk, Las Vegas’ branch leader for MSI, said, “I’m excited that after years of consistent growth and increased market share in the Las Vegas market, we are physically expanding, which will give our customers the ability to browse our huge product line locally. MSI has a lot to offer and we see huge opportunity in this growing market.”

The new facility will welcome trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions for their specific needs. The Vegas showroom will feature products developed around lifestyles, trends and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring Q Premium Natural Quartz and Natural Stone, as well as bestselling products such as Everlife LVT, Woodhills waterproof wood, Smithcliffs waterproof hybrid rigid core and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.