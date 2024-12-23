HOUSTON, TX -- The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) and PlanHub, a leading cloud-based construction project management platform, announced a groundbreaking national partnership. This collaboration aims to empower Hispanic construction businesses across the U.S. by providing them with access to innovative technology, valuable resources and exclusive membership benefits.

NAHICA is dedicated to advocating for and advancing Hispanic construction firms. They provide their members with a comprehensive suite of resources, including business development opportunities, educational programs and critical industry expertise. NAHICA's mission is to ensure Hispanic contractors have the tools and support they need to thrive in the competitive construction landscape.

PlanHub simplifies construction project management through its user-friendly software solutions. Their platform offers robust features for bidding, estimating, project management, collaboration and document control. PlanHub is committed to helping construction professionals work smarter, not harder, by streamlining workflows and maximizing efficiency.

This strategic partnership leverages the strengths of both NAHICA and PlanHub. NAHICA members will benefit from:

Exclusive discounts on PlanHub subscriptions.

Educational webinars and podcasts featuring PlanHub experts .

. Insights on best practices to optimize PlanHub services and takeoff products.

"We are excited to partner with PlanHub and offer our members access to this innovative platform," said Sergio Terreros, president at NAHICA. "PlanHub's technology has the potential to revolutionize the way Hispanic construction businesses operate, allowing them to compete more effectively and achieve greater success."

Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub, shared, "At PlanHub, we believe that access to the right tools and technology can level the playing field and drive success for all construction businesses. This partnership with NAHICA aligns with our mission to empower professionals across the industry. By supporting Hispanic contractors with PlanHub's solutions, we aim to help them grow their businesses, streamline their workflows and compete more effectively in the construction marketplace."

The NAHICA and PlanHub partnership represents a significant step forward for Hispanic construction businesses. By working together, these organizations can empower their members to unlock new opportunities, streamline operations, and achieve lasting growth.