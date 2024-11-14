Laticrete has also added a new, smaller roll size to its STRATA_MAT family, a high-performing uncoupling membrane for tile and stone installations that serves as a base layer between the flooring substrate and the tile to isolate the transmission of in-plane substrate cracks. The 54-square-foot roll is specifically designed for residential and smaller space installations, thereby reducing waste on such projects. The new size joins 323-square-foot and 150-square-foot options, providing customers with versatility and convenience.

For more information on these product introductions from Laticrete, visit https://www.laticrete.com.