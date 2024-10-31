BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, announced two product line expansions — the Strata Heat™ Programmable LCD Thermostat and the new 54-foot roll size of Strata_Mat™ -- both designed to simplify installation for tile projects of all sizes -- offering greater convenience and functionality.

“A true ‘set it and forget it’ thermostat and a new underlayment roll size are the latest ways Laticrete is reaffirming its commitment to offering building products that drive value for everyone involved -- contractors, installers and homeowners,” said Dustin Prevete, Laticrete group product manager. “These product line expansions are tailored variations of existing Laticrete® products, directly inspired by feedback from installers and customers. It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the best installer experience and ensuring reliable, long-lasting solutions.”