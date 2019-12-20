Laticrete Expands Hydro Ban Line with New Shower Pan Kit and Shower Pan

Bethany, CT. -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has launched the Hydro Ban Shower Pan, which comes in multiple interlocking pieces for easy transportability and sizing, and the Hydro Ban Shower Pan Kit provides everything needed for a shower installation in one package, offering customers a cost-effective system of products needed to waterproof a shower.

“Laticrete already offers a successful and comprehensive line of shower installation materials, and these two new products are designed to make our customers’ lives easier. The HYDRO BAN Shower Pan’s design makes it easy to handle and transport, and the Hydro Ban Shower Kit takes the guesswork of finding compatible products to complete a job,” said Jay Conrod, Laticrete Senior Product Manager.

Hydro Ban Shower Pan is packaged with a pan and Hydro Ban Sheet Membrane to cover the pan. The product provides the option to waterproof the shower walls using Hydro Ban Sheet Membrane, Hydro Ban liquid over cement board or with Hydro Ban Board, each sold separately.

Hydro Ban Shower Kit works in conjunction with Laticrete tile and stone installation materials, including a variety of adhesives, grouts and caulks. It is backed by the Laticrete Lifetime System Warranty, providing peace of mind for trouble-free installations.

Both the Hydro Ban Shower Pan and Shower Pan Kit are designed to be installed with the Hydro Ban Bonding Flange Drains. They are suitable for use to construct pre-sloped showers in an industrial, commercial, or residential setting, as well as stalled communal showers and pet showers.