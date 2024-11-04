In 1989, fresh out of high school, Chino Haynes began his career in solid surface fabrication. By 2005, he had opened Top Priority in Oahu, HI, initially focusing on solid surface work. However, his business soon expanded to include stone fabrication, making it the only shop in Hawaii offering both materials.

Starting with tools such as a Chinese-manufactured bridge saw and hand routers, Hayne’s company has now grown into the largest shop on the island, equipped with industry-leading machines like the Javelin™ CNC sawjet and Titan® CNC routers from Park Industries®. These machines have been crucial in scaling production to handle large, multi-unit, commercial projects across all of the Hawaiian Islands.

When choosing his first CNC machine in 2014, Haynes initially tried another manufacturer’s machines but struggled with customer service issues and inferior equipment. After dealing with these problems for two years, he decided it was time for a change. An experienced operator on his team strongly recommended Park Industries. In 2016, Haynes decided to go with Park and purchased a Titan 2800 CNC router.

From that moment, there was no looking back. “We started with a Titan 2800, and after that, I quickly saw the potential of Park Industries machines in my shop. I fell in love with them,” he said.

Once he experienced the precision and reliability of the Titan, Haynes knew Park Industries was the right partner for his growing business. Throughout the next several years, he continued to add Park technology to his shop, including sawjets, water systems and edge polishers, to streamline production and boost efficiency.

Increasing Efficiency

The dual-table Javelin CNC sawjet has been central to elevating production capabilities at Top Priority, helping the company achieve new levels of efficiency. “We were looking for additional sawing capacity and wanted redundancy in our shop,” said Haynes. “The introduction of the Javelin was a game-changer. When we saw the Javelin, we were blown away. It is hands down one of the best saws on the market. The accuracy, the speed, everything about it is amazing.”

The dual-table design has been a perfect solution to Top Priority’s capacity needs, allowing them to load/offload while the machine continues cutting. “The purpose of adding the Javelin was to increase productivity and capacity, which proves every day how much it can do,” said Haynes.

With the machine, Top Priority has cut 20 slabs in a single day, significantly boosting production. “And I know we’re not even pushing it to its full capacity yet,” said Haynes. “The compact layout has been perfect for our shop layout as well, and being able to walk around the table has been the best.”

The machine’s precision has also impressed Haynes. “Miters are flawless; they come off the table perfect,” he said. Having this machine makes me breathe a lot easier. Knowing we have the capacity to fulfill any job -- large or small. It’s just endless what it empowers us to take on.”

Maximizing Production

With two Titan 3700 CNC routers, edge finishing at Top Priority has been transformed with unmatched precision and efficiency. “The accuracy and quality of the parts that come off the machine is flawless,” said Haynes.

Having the Titans running side by side, the team maximizes production, filling the large tables with parts that come off the machine ready to go straight to installation. “When I hear the tables going, I know production is moving,” said Haynes, confident in the machines’ performance.

The pair of Titans not only boosts output, but also streamlines the entire production process -- providing peace of mind that each part meets the highest standards. “It’s comfortable, as the owner of the company, knowing that parts come off the machine ready to go out the door,” said Chino.

Haynes explained Park Industries has set the bar high for customer service and tech support. “It’s phenomenal working with Park,” he said. “When something happens with the machine, the customer support and tech support is awesome.”

The ability to get next-day parts has been a huge relief for Haynes, keeping operations running smoothly. “Especially for a company that’s out here in the Pacific Ocean, it’s amazing how we can get parts even the very next day.”

Given their remote location in Hawaii, timely support is crucial. “From sales to customer service to tech support, they have been the best to work with.”

Transitioning to Digital

According to Haynes, fast reliable support has been critical for his business in Hawaii. “It’s a relief knowing there’s a company like Park that can stand behind their product and service us to 100% of our expectations,” he said. “Being 100% digital has been a dream come true. Making the move to being fully digital has improved production and accuracy -- allowing us to handle complex projects with ease. It’s just endless what we can do.”