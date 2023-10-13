The legend of Titan® forges forward with the new 4000 Series. Unmatched efficiency, uptime and production come together as the pinnacle of CNC router productivity. This powerful combination of size, speed, accuracy and operational ease feels beyond the realm of possibility, but not for a Titan, according to Park Industries.

The Titan 4000 series features swift rapid speeds and high-speed tooling optimization. Produce installation-ready parts straight from the industry’s easiest-to-operate CNC router and save 90% on labor. The 4000 series features the largest work area in the industry, now in a compact design that takes up 25% less floor space.