The Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) held its final workshop of 2024 at Bluewater Surfaces in Wilmington, NC, from October 17th to 18th. Hosted by company owner Dustin Braudway, who recently moved into his brand-new building/shop, the education and training event drew more than 165 fabricators and 35 vendors.

During the two-day workshop, attendees viewed live machine demonstrations on cutting, polishing, tool setup and waterjetting, as well as live hands-on demonstrations on glues, chip repair and polishing stone. Moreover, one of the highlights among the demonstrations was the scratch removal/refinishing of porcelain.

According to Mike Dean, a member of the SFA executive board, “It was another workshop that supports our promise of Learn! Share! Prosper!”