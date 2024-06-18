The Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) held its first workshop of 2024 at Cutting Edge Countertops in Perrysburg, OH. The event drew approximately 200 fabricators from around the U.S. and Canada, who had the opportunity to witness how the shop worked, talk to the more than 30 sponsors about how to improve their business and discuss techniques with other fabricators.

The first day featured a product demonstration from Slab Caddy about their new Slab Caddy system. Schluter-Systems also reviewed how to waterproof a shower, while Marmoelettromeccanica and CMS both discussed their machines and the benefits they provide. Lusso Porcelain showed an introduction on how to score and snap porcelain products and FillaChip allowed fabricators to get hands-on experience with their product.

The second day of the event had Prodim and Laser Products Industries each giving demonstrations of how to template using their machines, while Lusso Porcelain & Design showed how to use porcelain in the installation of shower walls.

To receive the latest updates from the SFA and to see when their next event may be, follow their events page at: https://stonefabricatorsalliance.com.