Informa Markets announced that ISSA Show North America 2022 welcomed more than 11,000 cleaning industry professionals to McCormick Place in Chicago, a 10% increase over last year’s event in Las Vegas. The event offered opportunities for networking, education, and product discovery that helped industry professionals evolve their businesses and change the way the world views cleaning.

“Learning and collaboration are essential to driving the industry forward, and we’re extremely pleased with the increased attendance and engagement at this year’s show,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “There was tremendous buzz at the event around our new industry campaign, Rethink Clean, and as always we’re grateful for all of our sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who made this year’s show such a huge success.”

ISSA Show North America 2022 hosted over 70 sessions, providing resources for attendees to stay up to date on the latest trends and solutions for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention. It also offered numerous opportunities for accreditation, training, and certification. Like in past years, the 2022 sessions covered several important topics, including hiring and retention in post-pandemic times, budgeting and marketing for infection prevention, and the future of sustainability in the cleaning industry.

“From product discovery to education and training to networking, the event offered something for everyone in the cleaning industry,” said Amie Gilmore, Informa Markets Director. “The event was a huge success thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, and other leaders involved in bringing this important event to the industry.”

ISSA Show North America 2023 will take place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, November 13 – 16, 2023.

For more information, visit www.issashow.com.