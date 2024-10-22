PHOENIX, AZ -- FreePower, the company bringing wireless power to surfaces everywhere, announced a partnership with Cosentino Group, a global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, to integrate FreePower into Silestone® and Dekton® surfaces.

FreePower for Countertop is the only product on the market that allows designers, architects and builders to add free placement wireless charging to their surfacing solutions. Partnering with Cosentino will enable FreePower to expand its distribution and reach a vast designer, architect and fabricator network. The technology is compatible with all Silestone® and Dekton® surfaces and will be displayed throughout Cosentino City showrooms and distribution centers in 2025.

"Our vision for this partnership is to bring free-position wireless charging to all surfaces, from homes to offices, hotels, restaurants and everything in between,” said Jake Slatnick, founder and CEO of FreePower. “Cosentino has long been at the forefront of innovation in the surface industry, and we’re thrilled to work with them to scale this pioneering product.”

Cosentino and FreePower are working alongside homebuilders, designers, kitchen and bath showrooms, and fabricators to deploy FreePower across the surface industry. Today, more than 300 fabricators nationwide are being certified on the fabrication and installation process, with hundreds more in the coming year.

Backed by 240+ patent assets, three CES Innovation Awards for 2024, a 2024 IIDA Product Design Award, KBB’s 2024 Kitchen Product of the Year and the coveted KBIS Best-in-Show Award for 2024, FreePower gives users the freedom to place devices anywhere within the active area. FreePower’s patented Charging Halo™, a futuristic innovation that combines edge-to-edge power with interactive lighting, shines through translucent stone to signify the active charging area.

“This collaboration will allow our valued partners the opportunity to offer their clients a truly one-of-a-kind design feature,” said Patty Dominguez, vice president of business development for Cosentino Americas. “With this show-stopping technology in their hands, we believe the possibilities are endless no matter the surface application.”

FreePower for Countertop will be integrated into a stunning Silestone® Le Chic Parisien Blue kitchen island at The NKBA | KBIS Design Experience in “The Tent” at the upcoming High Point Market, scheduled from October 26 to 28, 2024.

