BLOOMINGTON, MN -- All Surfaces, a leader in innovative surface solutions for both residential and commercial applications, is excited to announce the appointment of Torie Bonafede as director of commercial business development. In this key leadership role, Bonafede will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives aimed at expanding All Surfaces’ commercial sales portfolio and enhancing its market presence across various product categories.

With over 30 years of experience in sales, Bonafede brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to All Surfaces. His background includes leadership roles such as vice president of sales and director of national accounts, where he worked with major industry players like Kohl’s, Target, Marriott and Ashley Furniture. Bonafede’s experience spans multiple sectors, including manufacturing and distribution, giving him a well-rounded understanding of the surface solutions market.

Originally from Illinois, Bonafede has spent the majority of his career in the Midwest and now resides near Minneapolis, MN. His extensive knowledge of the region, combined with his leadership experience, will be a critical asset as All Surfaces continues to grow and expand its commercial business.