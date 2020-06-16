Pearlman Group Appoints Mark Simon as VP of Sales and Amy Lutz as Director of E-Commerce & Marketing

NORCROSS, GA, Pearlman Group, the leading omni-channel developer and specialty distributor of supplies, tools and equipment used in the fabrication and maintenance of hard surfaces for residential, commercial and industrial end-markets, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Scott McLendon, has appointed Mark Simon as Vice President of Sales and Amy Lutz as Director of E-Commerce & Marketing.

Mark Simon is a senior sales executive with an extensive background in leading large, professional selling organizations within the industrial electronics and automation distribution markets. He’s successfully scaled distribution sales teams from $50 million to over $600 million (Carlton Bates Company and Allied Electronics & Automation) while simultaneously support-ing digital initiatives in an omni-channel approach to supporting customer needs. Mark will have the responsibility for overall sales strategy and all Pearlman Group sales resources.

”I’m so excited to have Mark on our team. He consistently delivers results by building high performing teams, developing people and is one of the most customer centric people I’ve ever met. I’m confident his skills and competencies are a perfect fit for us at this time in our company’s journey,” said Scott McLendon, CEO of Pearlman Group.

Mark Simon added, “I’m very excited about the opportunity at Pearlman and am extremely energized about working with the best team in our industry. We’ll continue to put a laser focus on solving our customer’s problems and creating value for their businesses and our company alike.”

Amy Lutz joins the Pearlman Group as Director of E-Commerce & Marketing. Amy’s broad experience in building digital solutions for Aaron’s Inc, Mohawk Industries, and Shaw Industries will accelerate Pearlman’s focus on doing business the

“customer’s way” and building out Pearlman’s omni-channel approach to servicing customers. Amy will be responsible for all online and offline marketing strategies, platforms, tools and resources.

“I’m so pleased that Amy decided to join our team. She’s a “get it done” business leader and thrives on building teams that deliver professional digital tools at pace. Her excitement about digital platforms and their ability to provide seamless and easy customer engagements is contagious. Amy’s wealth of B2B and B2C experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand our omni-channel go-to-market approach.”

Amy added, “I’m excited to join Pearlman and am looking forward to great collaboration with the team to deliver an indus-try-leading digital experience for our customers. By focusing on an optimized mobile-first approach to e-commerce, we will streamline and simplify the way customers engage with us.”