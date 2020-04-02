Laticrete Appoints Joseph Rizzo as Associate Director of Sales

Bethany, Conn. -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally-proven construction solutions for the building industry, has named Joseph Rizzo as Associate Director of Sales, Concrete Remediation. In this role, Rizzo will lead the Laticrete sales team in the creation and execution of strategy for all aspects of concrete remediation sales, which includes the NXT, SUPERCAP and Specialty Mortar product brands. With the research and development, marketing, technical and product management teams, Rizzo will ensure Laticrete customers are offered leading, innovative solutions for concrete slabs that exceed the expectations of the owner, designer and contractor.

“Concrete remediation is one of the fastest moving business segments for Laticrete. Joseph’s established experience in generating sales growth and maximizing profits are essential for us to continue that momentum. His role will be instrumental in creating and enhancing our relationships with distributors and applicators, as well as ensuring they know they are our top priority,” said Ron Nash, Laticrete Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America.

Rizzo most recently served as regional manager and achieved sales growth for Penetron, a manufacturer of crystalline waterproofing products. Prior to Penetron, Rizzo worked as the Vice President of Sales for US Concrete Products, where he helped accelerate business for the producer of concrete, grout, shotcrete and repair products. He earned his Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering at Polytechnic University, which is now known as NYU Tandon School of Engineering.