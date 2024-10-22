PRIMER-PS is a ready-to-use, quick-drying topical primer designed specifically for Schluter’s peel and stick membranes. It is formulated to enhance the bond of peel and stick membranes to difficult-to-bond-to surfaces such as OSB, plywood, gypsum concrete or vinyl. PRIMER-PS can be used in interior applications where increased adhesion is required over various porous and non-porous substrates.

Suitable for use with DITRA-PS, DITRA-HEAT-PS, and DITRA-HEAT-DUO-PS

Dries in as little as 15 minutes depending on conditions of application area

Ready-to-use, one-coat application with roller or broom

One-component, solvent-free, water-based

Low odor and zero-VOC

Freeze/thaw stable

It optimizes adhesion by creating a uniform layer that strengthens the membrane’s bond to various substrates, ensuring a durable and reliable connection. With a quick drying time and easy one-coat application, PRIMER-PS simplifies the installation process while providing a strong, long-lasting bond.

