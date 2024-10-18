PLATTSBURGH, NY – Schluter®-Systems, the leader in tile installation innovations, is excited to introduce its latest products: Schluter®-DITRA-PS peel and stick uncoupling membrane and Schluter®-PRIMER-PS, a brand-new primer specifically designed for use with Schluter peel and stick membranes.

DITRA-PS brings the benefits of the original DITRA membrane— the multi-tasking underlayment that provides uncoupling, load distribution, waterproofing and vapor management for durable tile installations—to a convenient peel and stick format. DITRA-PS features a pressure-sensitive adhesive on its underside that provides strong adhesion to a variety of substrates, including concrete, OSB, vinyl, laminate and more. This new option eliminates the need for thin-set mortar to install the membrane, significantly reducing installation time, labor costs and cleanup.

PRIMER-PS is a ready-to-use topical primer designed specifically for Schluter’s peel and stick membranes. It optimizes adhesion by creating a uniform layer that strengthens the membrane’s bond to various substrates, ensuring a durable and reliable connection. With a quick drying time and easy one-coat application, PRIMER-PS simplifies the installation process while providing a strong, longlasting bond.

DITRA-PS is offered in both rolls and sheets and PRIMER-PS is available in 1-quart and 1-gallon formats, providing flexibility for various project sizes. Both products are now available, with detailed product information accessible through the Schluter®- Systems website.