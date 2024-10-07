From 2019 onwards, the ADI Booth Design Award competition rewards the creativity of the best stands according to criteria linked to innovation, technology, sustainability and materials used, present at each edition of CERSAIE. A competition aimed at highlighting the commitment of participating companies and showcasing the quality and excellence of their production in an innovative, high-impact setting that takes environmental values into account. SIMAS won the special mention for the ADI Booth Design Award 2024 with its exhibition design, curated by architect Giancarlo Angelelli. The winning idea had as its initial condition the desire to create a space responding to its purpose: that of a temporary, light and sustainable architecture with a clear evocative power to the tents of nomadic populations, but also to the sets of travelling theatre shows. Hence the decision to use semi-transparent cotton fabrics capable of softening the light and making it rarefied by letting it glide over the ceramic products, emphasizing their shape and material.

In stark contrast to the external image characterized strictly by white monochrome, inside an unexpected and engaging space animates the heart of the stand: four rooms invite you to cross the threshold to become fully aware of the meticulous research into colors, figurative elements and the desire for naturalness narrated in the respective settings. Color also emerges on the large wall that acts as a backdrop to the stand, along which the extensive Simas color palette (19 variants and 4 decors) is declined through iconic ceramic pieces.

A change of pace born out of the need to offer a new image capable of narrating not only the products but also the vision of a bathroom, which fits in well with the motivation for the special mention in the competition: A project that makes lightness and elegance its hallmark. The reduction of materials and colors used enhances the products, which end up acquiring greater prominence. This approach is consistently reflected in the reduced environmental impact of the materials and technologies used in the design.