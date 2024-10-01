JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractor Association (NTCA) announced the appointment of Angie Weber as its new digital advertising and membership specialist, effective October 1, 2024. With extensive experience in interior design and a strong background in the tile industry, Weber is poised to enhance the association’s digital presence and member engagement.

She has already made significant contributions to the tile community through her work with TileLetter, where she translated articles into Spanish, ensuring that essential industry insights reach a wider audience with accuracy and clarity. Additionally, she currently manages NTCA’s social media platforms, reinforcing her commitment to effective communication across diverse audiences.

As an experienced interior designer specializing in remote construction and tile industry support, Weber has a proven track record of delivering tailored design solutions with meticulous attention to detail. Her proficiency in utilizing technology for seamless collaboration and project execution will be invaluable in her new role at NTCA.

“I’m excited to support the NTCA and continue my efforts to make industry knowledge accessible to all,” said Weber. Her enthusiasm and dedication to fostering connections within the tile community will undoubtedly contribute to the association’s mission and goals.

With Weber’s expertise, the NTCA looks forward to further enhancing its digital advertising strategies and expanding membership outreach, ensuring that the organization remains at the forefront of the tile industry.



