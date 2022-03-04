INGOMAR, PA --The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) has hired Stephanie Matsko-Ensel to build marketing strategies to drive association awareness and engagement. In addition, Matsko-Ensel will develop a brand proposition for ISFA around association membership benefits.

Matsko-Ensel brings with her over six years of experience in marketing, sales and communications in various roles. She has worked with both not-for-profits and for-profits with a focus on developing digital marketing strategies, driving brand awareness and creating engaging marketing pieces. Matsko-Ensel holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Grove City College.

Prior to joining ISFA, Matsko-Ensel was the director of member engagement and communications for an association that serves realty professionals. She began her career by creating advertising assets and website updates to support a marketing team and then progressed to brand development and digital marketing strategy.

“We are excited to have Stephanie as part of the ISFA team,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “I am confident that her experience, knowledge and personality make her an exceptional fit for this new role.”

Matsko-Ensel’s responsibilities include the development of targeted marketing campaigns and an effective member onboarding program, as well as creative sales materials to support association initiatives. The association will lean on Matsko-Ensel to create and execute digital marketing strategies that aim to improve engagement and increase membership of what is a vital association within the manufactured surface industry.

For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association visit www.ISFAnow.org.