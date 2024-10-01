The Savoir Faire collection from Sartoria, one of four brands of the Terratinta Group that presented new works at Cersaie, combines tradition and craftsmanship to recreate the unique aesthetic of handmade tiles. These products, inspired by the fascinating imperfections of handmade ceramics, express an authenticity that only the human touch can impart. Each tile becomes a canvas that tells a story, enhancing the narrative power of surfaces and materials. The variegated color shades offer intense and changing tones, ideal for creating intimate, cozy and authentic environments. Savoir Faire invites us to rediscover the senses and the imprint of man, celebrating the care and passion of manual labor that infuses spaces with a vibrant feeling of welcome, beyond fashions and time.

For more information on this collection please visit www.terratintagroup.com.