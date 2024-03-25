Micro brand, a rich repository of retro inspirations brought back into contemporary use, introduces Cluster, a porcelain stoneware range inspired by Venetian palladian tiles, reinterpreting them with a less rigorous look, with inclusions resembling real pebbles dragged randomly across the base. A contemporary cut for this antique inspiration in large 120- x 120- and 60- x 120- sizes, with the choice of developing the range in four color tones (white, dust, cotto and graphite) that can be combined with the 13 colors of the Micro project.

Visit https://www.terratintagroup.com/collections/cluster/ to learn more.