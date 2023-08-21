At the Cevisama 2023 International Ceramics Fair, Terratinta Group presented one of its new collections. Micro investigates the proportions and possibilities of ceramics with the 3D Forms collection, a range that now features two proposals, Cross and Fluted, three-dimensional tiles that allow you to experiment with laying direction to create a multitude of patterns while allowing flexibility and individuality. Cross brings to the white-body surface the more traditional shape of the square, transforming it into an experience made of thicknesses, edges and shadows, while Fluted juxtaposes 3D colors and shapes. A collection that celebrates movement, volume and color, declined in the 13 chromatic shades of the Micro project.

