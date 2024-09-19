PORTLAND, OR -- Ann Sacks introduced the Oriana Collection, a finely textured, glazed porcelain that evokes a similar stria-effect like that of hand-troweled plaster walls. Crafted in Italy and based upon engravings by heralded Florence-born designer and experimental artist, Ducco Maria Gambia, Oriana offers to Ann Sacks’ portfolio a porcelain tile of uncommon beauty, its two-way pattern lending a graphic component and contrast for subtle, yet compelling visual tension as light travels across its surface.

Exclusive to Ann Sacks in the U.S. and Canada, Oriana is available in a 6- x 6-inch field tile in four soft, earthy colorways: Shore, Rope, Abyss and Coral. The straight edged design provides a tight grout line for seamless installations and can be flipped and reversed heightening Oriana’s impact and subtle shadow-and-light effect and dimensional depth within a room.

Easy to clean, with porcelain’s strength and durability, Oriana is a beautiful choice for all walls and floors, showers, and backsplashes and naturally withstands high heat making it ideal for fireplace surrounds and behind-the-range installations. The collection is also an excellent candidate for outdoor applications, is not affected by freeze/thaw conditions and is submergible, making it perfect for pools and fountains. Oriana is a competitively priced, in-stock collection that is sold by the box to accommodate the needs and tighter timelines of even the largest scale commercial and residential projects.

www.annsacks.com