HOUSTON, TX -- Coval Technologies announced today the appointment of Joe Nichy as the Coval west coast regional sales manager. Nichy will be responsible for building new customer relationships and enhancing existing client relationships management on the US West Coast. Coval manufactures exceptional stain and abrasion resistant coatings that are distributed to over 160 outlets in the United States.

“We are excited to have Joe Nichy join our team,” said Coval National Sales Manager John Horlock. “Nichy’s career has revolved around sales training and troubleshooting from the installer, manufacturer and distributor perspective and he brings much enthusiasm regarding Coval and our covalent technology.”

Nichy has an extensive background of over 30 years in the coatings industry. During his career, he has been both a sales leader and supervised and participated in coatings installations. As a sales manager, Nichy’s collaboration with technical teams will foster customer-focused solutions, to enhance brand recognition and generate new revenue streams.

“The issues that a coatings installer will face are the same things that I have experienced, which will be valuable to our clients,” said Nichy. “Nanotechnology is extremely exciting and offers unique options to our customers. I feel like I am invigorating my career.”

Nichy’s knowledge is gained from several top companies in the sector, including Sentry Polymer Flooring, Ceilcote, Rhino Linings and Polycoat Products. His comprehensive understanding of both the technical and sales aspects of coatings reflects a deep, ground-up approach to his field. Prior to his entry into the coatings industry, he served in the US Air Force in the US, and in Italy.

Originally from Pittsburgh, Joe spent 16 years coaching high school football. He enjoys dancing with his wife and spending time with their five grandsons.