HOUSTON, TX – Coval Technologies appointed Kip Tindell as a new regional sales manager. Tindell will build new customer relationships and enhance existing client management in the South-Central region of the U.S. Coval manufactures stain- and abrasion-resistant coatings that are easy to install and clean and extend the life cycle of substrates.

Tindell’s experience in sales, flooring systems and customer service covers a broad range of responsibilities -- from supervising 40 to 60 individuals to overseeing operations for $10 million annual revenue in his division.

He worked for six years through 2024 in several positions with Cherry Coatings, servicing the DFW and Houston markets. Tindell’s most recent job with Cherry was direct-to-owner manager, where he initiated the new department to balance workload and increase revenue with over 90% commercial businesses. In his previous role at Cherry, he managed the most successful division in the company as operations manager. Prior to that, Tindell was with The Concrete Colorist, where he became proficient in the management of epoxy and polished concrete projects.

“I think that Coval’s revolutionary technology and chemical fusion to flooring and vertical infrastructure is powerful and timesaving, with good potential to dominate in the coatings industry,” said Tindell. An avid outdoorsman that enjoys flyfishing, Tindell will operate out of the DFW area.