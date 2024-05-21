RICHFIELD, WI – Hy-Brid Lifts, an industry leader in aerial lift equipment, announced Gary Coke as director of sales covering the south-central U.S. Coke’s responsibilities include providing customer support, as well as continuing the growth and channel development of the Hy-Brid Lifts line of low-level scissor lifts.

“I am excited to join this team and look forward to the opportunity to work with past and future customers,” said Coke. “Coming from equipment manufacturing, I understand the importance of quality equipment and customer service backed by a solid service department. After meeting the Hy-Brid Lifts team and seeing all of the new products in the pipeline, it is no surprise that this company is continuing to grow, and I look forward to being a part of that growth.”

Coke brings 19 years of industry experience to his new role, largely derived from his time in equipment manufacturing with SkyJack. He spent a majority of his career in sales with a strong emphasis on customer relationships and going above and beyond for every customer.

“The entire Hy-Brid Lifts team is excited to have Gary on board to serve the south-central U.S.,” said Dave Wanta, Custom Equipment LLC vice president of sales. Gary has a wealth of sales and rental industry knowledge that will strengthen our ability to serve our customers. Gary Coke is a valuable addition to the team, and we look forward to the contributions that he will provide for our company’s continued growth.”