AVON, MA -- SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacturing of innovative flooring products, announced Benjamin Smith as director of sales. In that capacity, Smith will be responsible for all sales activities related to SelecTech’s StaticStop flooring products.

“We’re delighted to have Ben leading our sales efforts for StaticStop,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “The need for ESD flooring solutions, particularly in healthcare and the lab and life sciences space, has grown tremendously. Ben will be a key piece in educating these markets on the great need for ESD flooring in those spaces.”

Smith has more than a decade’s experience in enterprise sales. He comes to SelecTech after a stint at Khoros. He’s a graduate of the University of Denver with a degree in business and finance.