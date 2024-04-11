HOUSTON, TX -- Coval Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of John Horlock as national sales manager. Horlock will spearhead the USA sales force, drive strategies to achieve company objectives, support the sales team and foster revenue growth. His responsibilities include setting and aligning sales goals with the overall business plan of Coval Technologies.

Aaron Statser, general manager at Coval, expressed confidence in John's ability to lead the sales team effectively. "Horlock brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in sales management. We look forward to his leading the sales team to deliver excellent customer service."

With a rich background in sales spanning various industries including manufacturing, distribution and business process consulting, Horlock brings over 25 years of sales expertise to his new role. With several positions at GranQuartz over 15 years, he most recently served as East Coast Regional Sales Manager. Before then, he worked at Gravograph-New Hermes, CD Group, and Concentric Systems.

Throughout his career, Horlock has excelled in areas such as business development, contract negotiations, partner/vendor relations and sales process management, consistently meeting budget targets. He holds certifications in several sales training programs, including Seibel Target Account Selling, DDI Targeted Selection, Sales Max and Paradigm Sales.

Reflecting on the evolving landscape of the flooring industry, Horlock said, "The industry has shifted significantly, with stone and polished concrete becoming more prevalent in residential projects. Coval Technologies is at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative solutions that cater to both commercial and residential sectors, with coatings for numerous substrates."

Horlock is enthusiastic about the opportunity to collaborate with Coval Technologies, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering cost-effective, efficient and sustainable coating products. "Coval's cutting-edge technology presents a compelling value proposition for customers, offering savings in both time and resources," he said.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Horlock enjoys landscaping and DIY projects, embodying his passion for hands-on work and problem-solving.