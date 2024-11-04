HOUSTON, TX – Coval Technologies appointed Shawn Erickson as its Southeastern regional sales manager. Erickson will be responsible for enhancing existing client relationships in the southeast U.S. and building connections with new clients. Coval manufactures stain- and abrasion- resistant coatings that are distributed to over 160 outlets in the U.S.

“Shawn Erickson brings vitality to the team,” said Coval national sales manager John Horlock. “He is accomplished in implementing new sales plans for growth, and his experience with coatings will enhance the strategies for Coval’s presence in the Southeastern U.S.”

For the past 10 years, Erickson has managed sales in the coatings industry. His

expertise includes comprehensive sales, sales support and management, field marketing and new client acquisitions, as well as training with new products. Coval sells to product

distributors but works closely with coatings installers to facilitate large installations.

“The coatings industry has great potential for growth,” said Erickson. “I’m excited to be a part of Coval, where we are making a difference with progressive technology that can change and improve the way that floors are maintained.”

Premier coatings distributors that Erickson has worked with include Laticrete International, The Sherwin Williams Company – Concrete Coatings Division and Jon-Don.

Erickson received a Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology degree from St. Cloud University in Minnesota, where he attended on a football scholarship. Originally from Indiana, Erickson has lived in Atlanta, GA, for the past 35 years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoys golf, tennis and cycling, and is an aspiring grill master.