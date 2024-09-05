Micra from Spanish tile manufacturer Vives offers a large-sized porcelain tile. The range of the Micra base is expanded in a matte CL 1 finish with the colors White, Cream, Siena, Umbra, Green, Indigo and Graphite (pictured). They are all offered in 80 x 80, 60 x 60 and 59.3 x 59.3cm formats. The 51.9 x 59.9cm Micra hexagons and the 30 x 30cm Micra mosaics complete the bases for this collection. In 20 x 20cm porcelain tile, the Micra base is available in White and Graphite, with five design patterns in White and Graphite. The tiles are available in an anti-slip finish, making them idea for both interior and exterior applications.