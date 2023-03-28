The new Marble·lous Collection manufactured by Vives Azulejos y Gres explores the most exclusive and luxurious version of ceramic marble thanks to its polished finish with an excellent quality. A collection defined by great technical qualities that creates an ambience which shines with their own properties. This new collection is available in the rectified formats of 59.3 x 119.3 cm, 79.3 x 179.3 cm and 119.3 x 119.3 cm, a finish that visually eliminates the edge of the tiles to generate continuous surfaces and increase the sensation space. Marble·lous consists of a delightful selection of eight sculptural marbles that fill and characterize the space with its mere presence.
With its overwhelming personality thanks to its black and white print, the Arue-R polished porcelain marble brings depth and richness to the floor, designed for the most intrepid minds. An evocative design that is worthy of presiding over the most spectacular projects.
