From meeting expectations to educating about materials and enforcing safety procedures during shop visits, fabricators deal with many facets when working with clients. Stone World asked two industry members from different areas of the U.S. to share their experiences and processes when addressing issues pertaining to their customers. Read what Dillon Lathrop, sales representative at United Marble in Watertown, MA, and Noah Marques of Marques Countertops in Chalmette, LA, had to say.

SW: What process do you have in place to set customer expectations from the start of a job?

DL: Most of our projects will start with the designer or architect, and after the material is selected, we typically work with the builder for the rest of the project. Often, we never meet or work with the homeowner directly. This at times can make it difficult to set expectations since there are multiple parties involved and different conversations that happen with each, and you can never be sure that the information you are providing is getting passed along to the end user. For retail projects, we have a thorough consultation process that we will go through during the selection stage of the project with the customer. This includes educating the customer about the different options that are available for their project, and what some of the pros and cons of each option are. We try to openly communicate any of our concerns in the earliest stages of the project to help prevent some of these issues later on. Most importantly, we have a very detailed terms and conditions that the customer needs to review and approve when signing our contract.

NM: If a customer has chosen a material that is well known for problems, we make sure that the customer is thoroughly educated and acknowledges what they are getting themselves into before anything is even measured. We will go through and show customers photos of natural fissures, chips, cracks, stains and any other common problems they may encounter with their chosen material. We make it a point with any project and any material that the customer is always 100% aware of the common and uncommon problems of that material.





SW: When working with fragile materials such as quartzites and porcelain slabs, how do you make sure you cover your expenses in case a slab gets damaged?

DL: When working with these types of materials, we make sure to account for extra material and additional labor costs when quoting projects. It is important to know your shop’s abilities and limitations when working with these materials and use that information to properly price these projects and factor in an appropriate amount of material. The additional time that you and your team will have to dedicate to these projects should certainly be taken into account when determining pricing.

NM: When working with fragile materials, we have a different calculation for our square foot price to account for a standard amount of extra time, material, etc. that are needed to complete the project to our high standards. Also, to circle back to the first question, we make it known to the clients as well to make sure the expectation is set when they receive a quote or a final invoice for the project.





SW: Do you find you have to spend much time educating your customers about material; example, if it is appropriate or not for their application, inconsistencies in aesthetics if natural stone, etc.?

DL: Absolutely. It is often the most time-consuming and important part of the selection process. Many of our clients have had first-hand experiences with some different types of stones which can sometimes help cut down the education process, but sometimes it makes it more difficult. For example, some clients have had white marble in the kitchen previously and are very familiar with the durability and maintenance that is required for such a stone. But there are also clients that have had Uba Tuba for 15 years and have not sealed it since it was installed, which has given them unrealistic expectations for any other stone option. It is crucial to not only educate your customer on the different options, but also to hear and understand their past experiences and expectations to help advise them with their new selections and make recommendations that appropriately fit their needs.

NM: I believe it is better to go above and beyond to educate the clients on anything and everything they need or want to know. As a fabricator, it helps to put a buffer between us and the client if a problem were to arise because we can mention that the client was educated on the potential issues before they arise. With that being said, we are always doing whatever we can to help our clients when issues arise, but it is nice to be able to fall back on the fact that they were educated beforehand.





SW: Do you have safety guidelines in place for when customers come into your shop to view slabs, etc.?

DL: Yes. We do not move slabs while customers are in the shop or yard. If we need to move slabs for the customer while they are here, we will typically bring them back into the showroom while the slabs are being moved, or at the very least have a salesperson stay with the customer and keep a safe distance from the slabs while they are being moved. We typically try to narrow down a few options for the customer before their appointment and stage those specific slabs in a viewing area that is safer and will not interfere with production. It is very beneficial to have an online inventory to send to customers prior to the appointment to help narrow down the options.

NM: Yes, when in the showroom, we do not allow customers to really do anything but look. If a customer would like to see a slab better or work on a layout with us, we have a process to open materials so that it is very safe to touch, walk around and view in its entirety. Safety is always our number one priority with everyone who steps into our doors -- customers and employees alike.





SW: What is your policy if a customer is not happy with the install; example, doesn’t like how the veining matched up or the look of the seam, etc.?

DL: We do as much as possible to prevent these issues, or at least help protect us when this does happen. We have an extensive approval process after we template where we send shop drawings and a layout for every project. Before the job is turned into production, we require approval from the customer. This helps minimize any disputes at install about vein matching, as it is approved in a digital layout prior to fabrication. If the customer is not satisfied with any of the workmanship or quality of the install, we will put considerable effort into fixing the issues. Fortunately, we have great resources for post-install repairs, so if there are any installation issues, we can send our crew back out to fix most problems.

NM: If a customer has an issue with an installation, we will normally do anything in our power to help with a resolution. Most of the time our customers will see and/or be aware of seam placement and layout. Also, this falls back into the education process, we always let customers know when it comes to natural stone there are always going to be small differences between slabs.





SW: Is there anything else you would like to add about working with customers?

DL: Communication is key. It is the most valuable tool in your belt when it comes to working with customers. The more time you spend at the beginning of a project educating and setting expectations, the less headache you have at the end. It is always worth investing the extra time in having these conversations when selling the job compared to having a much more difficult conversation at the end of a project where the customer expresses that they “wish someone would have told me.” It can be very beneficial to have your salesperson involved with the project from start to finish. It eliminates a lot of miscommunication, and it also gives more motivation for the salesperson to set the project up for success.

NM: I would say, working with our customers is one of my favorite parts of my job. Setting and exceeding expectations is something I have almost grown addicted to. We do not run any advertisements, so my relationships with my customers is what keeps more coming through the door. I try to create an experience for everyone that comes through our door.



