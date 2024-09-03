WOW Design, the specialist in the design and development of one-of-a-kind signature tiles, will be taking part in Cersaie, the international ceramic tile show (Bologna, Italy, September 23rd to 27th) with a new stand, designed once again by the multidisciplinary studio Summumstudio.

Yet again, the duo WOW Design and Summumstudio will be present at the Italian event with a newly designed stand that will allow visitors to discover WOW’s latest tile collections through interplay with light and shade, hidden nooks and crannies, and silences that will lead them on a contemplative calm inner journey.

A big openwork tiled wall will generate an atmosphere of seclusion, where time comes to a standstill as visitors contemplate the latest applications of ceramic tiles in an experience designed to highlight the amazing architectural potential of ceramic tiles and Summumstudio’s stand.

At the international event, WOW will present a stand by Summumstudio conspicuous for its distinctive design where visitors can discover the collections and numerous new products that the tile design studio has created for the coming season, conceived to meet the creative needs of architects and interior designers worldwide.

The recipients of numerous international awards

WOW Design and Summumstudio have once again come up with exclusive spaces and designs, directed at highlighting the possibilities that architecture and ceramic tiles can offer. This strategy has earned them the recognition of important international design institutions on numerous occasions, helping them to forge a world reputation for innovation and creativity.

WOW Design’s stand at the US event Coverings received the Best Stand Award at the 2023 edition, in addition to being named the winning project at the 2023 Spanish Ephemeral Architecture Awards.

Likewise, at the prestigious 2022 Casa Decor Awards, the duo was singled out for an award for “Unexpected Hamman”, an innovative space by Summumstudio also awarded a prize at the 2023 Spanish Ephemeral Architecture Awards.

In the field of product design, Icon–a highly original tile model–won a product design award at the 2023 Metropolis Planet Positive Award (USA), together with others at the 2022 international Red Dot Design Awards and 2023 IF Awards.

As for graphic design, WOW won the Anuaria Spanish Graphic Design Award for the design of its catalogue and the packaging of Icon, and this year the said packaging was singled out for the ADCV Silver Award.