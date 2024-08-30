Catherine MacDonald, principal landscape designer at Landform, collaborated with British stone producer Burlington Stone to design and construct Boodles National Gallery Garden – a beautiful and delicate landscape design reminiscent of the artwork created by Monet, Cezanne, Turner and Klimt. At the heart of the design is Burlington’s Broughton Moor slate, which was employed for paving and a stunning architectural feature. The garden design was unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in the spring of 2024.

“The garden celebrates the 200th Anniversary of the National Gallery, taking inspiration from paintings within their gallery and celebrating two art movements -- impressionism and Pointillism,” said Phil Harding, sales manager for Burlington Stone. “The front of the garden reveals an open planting scheme with dots of color that represents pointillism. As you proceed through the garden, lines drawn from the stunning water features lead you to the soft planting that represents impressionism. The colors within the garden emulate those seen in paintings by the likes of Turner, Monet and Klimt. The garden also encapsulates the theme from the Boodles National Gallery Jewellery Collection, ‘Perspective,’ ‘Brush Strokes’ and ‘Play of Light,’ and these are threaded through the garden.”

The color tones selected for the garden are inspired by various paintings. “The florals represent work by both Turner and Monet, and in turn Monet's, The Waterlily Pond, centered the inspiration for Catherine to use Burlington's Broughton Moor Green, known for its soft green tones with unique natural markings,” explained Harding.

Broughton Moor is one of seven natural stones quarried by Burlington Stone – all located in Cumbria and the English Lake District. The quarry is nestled on the side of White Pike to the southwest of The Old Man of Coniston, midway between Broughton-in-Furness and Coniston, and is inherently a part of the ancient land of the Lake District. The slate is a metamorphic volcanic ash from the Borrowdale Volcanic Group, which was formed during the Ordovician period. The slate is available in a range of green shades – from light to dark – and an ideal material for architectural designs, as well as roofing.

According to Harding, there were three main challenges for Burlington during the project. “In terms of the production, combining the traditional hand finishing methodology of Burlington with computer numerical controls was something the team had not done previously,” he said. “Secondly, the design required the unique natural markings synonymous with Broughton Moor Green to be placed in specific areas of the paving and hard landscaping features. This required meticulous planning to ensure the stone was cut in the correct way to realize Catherine's vision and ensure a continuity of design. Lastly, and by no means least, the packaging for transportation, unloading and installation, due mostly to its stature and importance.”

Harding explained that the project was a total team effort. “The way the entire team collaborated throughout the process on every challenge from start to finish was an extremely rewarding experience,” he said. “Also, having the opportunity to work on such a prestigious project with an acclaimed designer such as Catherine and representing brands such as Boodles and the National Gallery has been a humbling experience. Seeing all of the visitors at Chelsea walking past our Burlington Stone paving admiring Catherine's vision brought to life was very special for everyone involved. The award of a Silver Gilt was a moment to savor and then to be awarded the coveted ‘Best Construction’ was huge kudos to not only Burlington but Hot Metal Engineering and Gadd Brothers Trees and Landscapes, as it is awarded based on the quality, fabrication and installation of materials used in the project.”

Burlington was very excited and honored to be a part of the Boodles National Gallery Garden. “We are incredibly proud that Catherine selected our stunning Broughton Moor slate because she found it reminiscent of the green tones of Monet’s ‘The Water Lily Pond,’” stated the company. “Formed from volcanic ash some 450 to 500 million years ago, Broughton Moor is known for its mid-green tones and contrasting white veins and Catherine felt it was the perfect hard landscaping material to complement her design.”

Harding added how much the team enjoyed the challenge of the project. “We hope for the opportunity to be involved in something similar in the near future,” he said.



