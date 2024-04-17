Celebrity designer Jennifer Farrell led a panel discussion, “Design Trends & Installation Techniques for Every Industry Pro,” during The International Surface Event (TISE), which took place earlier this year at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Overall, the discussion focused on the importance of communication among all those involved with a project – from the designer/architect to the fabricator and installer.

Among the panelists was Randy Fleming, contract trainer with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). A portion of the discussion centered around the beauty of ceramic tile and how technology has allowed the look of natural materials such as stone and wood to be replicated on tile surfaces.

“We are seeing this incredible variety of very believable tiles that look like other materials,” said Farrell. “That is giving us the opportunity as architects and designers to create pattern and beautiful colors in places we couldn’t before.”

But to ensure the design turns out successful, it is important to involve the tile contractor from the start. “We need to get in there earlier,” said Fleming.

Watch the discussion to learn more about how architects and designers should work together with installers to make their vision a reality.